Chevron Buys Anadarko for $33 Billion

Will Robinson-Smith reports

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 7:51 AM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 7:51 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

retirement. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 20 minutes --chevron announced --buying anadarko petroleum --$33 billion --anadarko stock is up more than 30 percent --chevron stock down about 3 percent --crude prices up 40% this year --deal will close in the second half of
