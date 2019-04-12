Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. right now it's a little cloudy and windey here in decatur but rain is expected to start rolling through this morning which could have an impact on your morning commute. roads may be slippery once it starts so you'll want to give yourself extra time when heading out. steven... take live: the two athens high school resource officers involved in wednesday's fight will return to work today. take vo: one of the officers that was seen making contact with another student in videos will be going to patrol duty and is not returning to athens high school. athens police say the entire incident is under investigation. greg? happening now, you could help find a missing teen. the center for search and investigation for missing children says madison toles of hartselle was last seen monday. she's considered missing and endangered. a federal judge stopped the execution of christopher price. the judge postponed his execution for 60 days. price was set to die by lethal injection. his attorney filed paperwork asking for nitrogen execution. but it was filed too late and he missed the deadline. chevron announced it will acquire anadarko petroleum in a cash and stock deal worth 33 billion dollars. the deal comes as us crude oil prices are up 40 percent this year. chevron is working to increase its presence in deep water exploration in the gulf and in southwest texas. the deal is expected to close in the