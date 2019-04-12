Speech to Text for Rob's April 12th Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

former army analyst chelsea manning. we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two will arrive through the morning commute for the tennessee valley. shower chances will drop off by the late morning and into the afternoon but a few lingering showers will remain possible. a strong system will bring the chance of heavier rain and strong to severe thunderstorms saturday. however, by far the greatest threat of