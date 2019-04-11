Speech to Text for Havoc start playoffs

hockey night in huntsville, havoc fans filled the parking lot packed the stands to see the defending champs make a run at the president's cup again. its game one of the playoffs, pensacola ice flyers coming to town to the huntsville ice plex to take on the havoc, and i mean come on is it even playoff of hockey if theres not a little push and shove on the ice... well there were three fights in the first period, chippy, chippy... now back to action, huntsville had some good looks in the first, unable to find the back on the net, but bam, to start the second period #16 ryan salkeld slaps the puck, past the goal keeper its a one-nothing game, and huntsville takes game one 3-1. mike sloan in attendence tonights, he's been a season tix holder for half a decade. we love it we love it, we were here last year when they won the whole thing, any predictions can they repeat? we hope so.lets take one game at a time actions resumes in the pandhandle saturday night, can the havoc sweeep the ice flyers? would be