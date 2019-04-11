Speech to Text for Skilled to Work: Physical Therapy Assistants

one of the highest-paid skilled professions in alabama is one you might not expect: physical therapy assistants. they make nearly 60-grand a year! in tonight's skilled to work story, waay 31's will robinson- smith takes a closer look at why the demand is so high... and why people are lining up to join the profession. mica jenkins is no stranger to pain. the mother of two has dealt with chronic back pain for a decade, turning to excise like cross fit to help. but recently it's been getting worse. jenkins i was waking up every single day in back pain, like, i bought two, three different mattresses. that's how bad it was. after trying several different treatments, a friend at her cross fit gym suggested physical therapy. and... jenkins my back's not hurting in the morning at all anymore. and so, it's really encouraging because it's only been a few weeks. and so i'm really excited to see how it gets even better. jay schug a phsyical therapy assistant at austin physical therapy and is the man behind her treatment. he's worked as a pta since he graduated from wallace state community college back in 1998. he says the market was fairly flooded when he got began, but it's starting to level out now. schug the cool thing is you can start in one area, gain some experience and then you can transfer into a different area using your same degree and gain some different experience. in addition to wallace state, which is the oldest pta program in alabama, calhoun community college started its own program back in 2009. both programs boast a 100 percent job placement rate for their graduates. robinson-smith beyond helping his patients with things like cross-fit and quality of life, schug says it's important to invest in future ptas on the education side by offering his expertise to help them transition into the professional world. schug periodically lectures at both wallace and calhoun and serves on calhoun's pta program advisory board. first year pta student christina lewis says unique opportunities like this are especially valuable. lewis to have someone come in from outside of our bubble, and to teach us things from their perspective, like jay today is going to be talking to us about a twist on the things that we're learning, because that's how he's learned that it works best in his clinic, with his patients...you can't put money on it. back at the clinic, schug says because of the aging population, the flexibility of work settings and a desire to move away from some pain medication like opioids, there's a lot of growth potential for pta's. schug and so, sky's the limit really, in my opinion, as far as what we can do in this field. really, we have a lot of opportunity. reporting in huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.