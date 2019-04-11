Speech to Text for School board votes to move alternative school

one officer. new information ... in the last forty minutes, the huntsville city council approved a lease agreement with huntsville city schools. it will allow the district to move its alternative school program from the huntsville center for technology to the cavalry hill building. waay 31's sarah singleterry walked out of the meeting just minutes ago ... she's live to walk us through how the council came to its decision and what's next ... tonight's decision was not quick by any means ... after four school board members and the superintendent shared their support for the cavalry hill move during the public comment section of the meeting ... the council decided to keep the discussion going ... the proposal approved tonight is only slightly different than the one that was tabled two weeks ago ... this proposal is 10 years and two months long ... instead of ten years ... and it includes additional language about the more than 100 thousand dollars worth of work that's already been done by the school district on the cavalry hills property ... that was added to reflect the understanding that the board has always thought they'd be in the building ... the council debated the proposal and asked superintendent finley questions and before they took a vote ... council president devyn keith asked for an amendment to the contract ... without any sort of master plan, keith asked the council to borrow four million dollars to go toward improving the cavalry building ... and if the master plan they eventually put together calls for less than four million dollars worth of improvements ... the excess money would go to the school board ... the mayor was quick to say throwing money at a problem never solves it ... and ultimately keith's amendment was never put to a vote ... now that school board knows its moving into cavalry hills ... finely said they can start planning and staffing so they can make the move before the start of the next school year ... right now its unclear if the council will invest more money into the building or move forward with plans to have a master plan drawn up .. live in hsv ss waay 31 news huntsville city schools moving into the cavalry hill building wasn't supposed to be up for vote until may 9th ... but councilman bill kling told us he was approached by two school board members and he felt it was important to move the vote up ... kling gave us a copy of a letter sent to him by school board member michelle watkins ... in the letter she lists reasons why the current alternative school building is not suitable for students ... she then said quote ... "although, the cavalry hill building is about the same age as huntsville center for technology cavalry hill is a structurally sound building." watkins also said quote ... " if the mayor and council members of the city of huntsville could graciously allow us to utilize cavalry hill school, the superintendent and the board would