Police share full video of school fight

storm shelters near you. just about an hour ago -- athens police released the names of the people arrested in a brawl at athens high school. they include 18-year-olds makaleb boykin and gabrielle kelly -- parent amanda loggins -- and an unidentified juvenile. all four have been charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. we also learned both school resource officers involved in the incident on wednesday will be going back to work tomorrow... in this video shot by students then posted to social media - you can see one officer hitting a student. that officer will not be returning to the school but will be back on patrol... athens police tell waay 31 he was defending himself when he hit the student... police showed waay 31's kody fisher school security camera and body camera video of the entire incident... he's live in athens with the details of what led to this brawl... athens police are not releasing the video because there are a lot of underage kids in it... and there is still an ongoing investigation into what happened... but they showed reporters the video so we can share what we saw... in the video... the school resource officers can be seen asking students to leave from around the principal's office... students don't immediately leave... and one student is seen raising his voice and cussing... that student is arrested for disorderly conduct... which escalated the situation... today... people from the community -- and people involved -- protested in athens... claiming underlying racism played a role in the whole incident... the roughly 20 people protesting did not chant... but did have signs saying black lives matter... gabrielle kirby was one of the students arrested... she does not agree with how the officer responded to the situation... gabrielle kirby/arrested because of brawl "policemen like that they don't need to be on the force cause they're not here to help us." in the video shown to me by police... it shows the officer in the airlock of the school... he walked up to parent amanda loggins... who was there to speak to the principle about what she claims is excessive discipline from a previous incident involving her daughter gabrielle kirby the day before... loggins was chanting black lives matter... following the arrest of student makaleb boykin... loggins then goes over to a sliding window inside the airlock to speak with office staff about pulling her children out of school... that is when things escalate... the officer sees a bigger student walking up to him... the officer can be seen pushing the student... which leads to this video shot by a student... barbara kirby is a parent of a student... she says all the events combined... shows the true nature of the police department... and school system... barbara kirby/parent of student "i really feel like what happened yesterday was meant to happen to expose racism. something that's been going on here for a very long time and just been swept up under the rug." despite this being labeled a black lives matter protest... kirby says this sort of violence is unacceptable no matter what... barbara kirby/parent of student "this should not happen to nobodies kid. not just african american kids. even caucasian kids. i'm speaking up for everybody because everybody's life matters around here." the police department tells me they're still gathering information and statements for their investigation... and will decide later whether or not to release the video to the public... reporting live in athens... kody fisher... waay 31 news...