Speech to Text for Man charged with murder after deadly wreck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

they notify family, who live far away. new information. tonight huntsville police have charged a man with d-u-i and murder ... for a crash that killed a 19- year-old. troy howard was critically injured last month in a crash near i-565 and county line road. he died this week. waay-31s alexis scott is live where the crash happened with reaction from troy's friends. alexis? the crash happened right behind me -- back on march 20th. police say a drunk driver hit troy head-on. tonight his friend tells me he'll do everything he can to keep troy's legacy alive. zach brazelton, troy howard's friend "i know probably you didn't even have those real intentions to hit anybody but now you have to deal with this fact and you took somebody's life, and now their family has to deal with it and their friends have to deal with it more." this is zach brazelton's message for reaford williams ... the man huntsville police have charged with d-u-i and murder. brazelton found out his friend of four years had died, through social media. zach brazelton, troy howard's friend "i looked and i was just like... out of all people troy? you just kind of get that shocked feeling like you don't want to see bad things happen to great people' in troy's honor -- brazelton says he got this tattoo. it stands for never leave my brothers. he told me -- troy was family to him and one of the last things he told him was this... zach brazelton, troy howard's friend "no matter what, how many phases you go through or whatever, just try to stay connected" brazelton told me he will try to move forward with his life. he told me he wants to get together with some friends and take a moment for troy. they'll possibly play music -- and just remember to always tell people to be safe -- no matter what. zach brazelton, troy howard's friend "please make smart decisions because like i said, you don't know when you're going to go and the best thing you can do is just watch your surroundings and just be smart" reaford williams lives in morgan county ... the sheriff's office there picked him up this morning at his danville home on a murder warrant. he's being held there for now. reporting live in huntsville - alexis scott waay-31 news tonight -- a man is dead after he was hit by a car in huntsville. tonight -- a man is dead after he was hit by a car in huntsville.