Speech to Text for New Hope football star hurt in wreck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 5.. the new hope community is rallying behind a former football star who was banged up in a motorcycle crash. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer... it happened tuesday on railway lane just off hobbs island road. waay 31's sydney martin is live near the scene with reaction from his friends. sydney? dan, najahe-- it's unclear what led up to the wreck right off this road tuesday evening-- but friends of jonate cotton told me they don't care what happened-- they just want him to be okay. houston johnson, lives in new hope, "people mention jonate and the first thing that comes to mind is he grins ear to ear...smiles all the time." houston johnson told me he's known jonate cotton since middle school...and the two played football together for years. houston johnson, lives in new hope, "people would talk about him in reference to football but if you really wanted to talk to him he was a very personable kind of guy." tuesday--johnson was surprised to learn on facebook, his friend had been involved in a serious motorcycle wreck. this public facebook post has received nearly 800 shares ... and states cotton has a broken back and other serious injuries. something johnson said will probably take time for him to recover from. houston johnson, lives in new hope, "i know that they said it's going to take some time but he's going to recover from something like this." but no matter what he said the entire community will huntsville police have not released anymore information about the wreck tonight. live in