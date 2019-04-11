Speech to Text for City leaders concerned about road narrowing

news this afternoon one huntsville city council member is concerned about re- striping happening along a busy huntsville road. clinton avenue between memorial parkway and governor's drive which is a four lane road will soon reduce to three lanes. waay 31's sydney martin learned why the city wants to make the change-- and why one city councilman is hoping to reverse the decision. the lane structure on clinton avenue is changing because the city of huntsville said it will make it safer for not only drivers but also pedestrians. the city says the new lane structure will only impact the areas between memorial parkway and governors drive. the idea of it the city explained is to give drivers a dedicated turn lane so they don't have to stop in the middle of the road to make left turns. huntsville city councilman bill kling said when the city council approved the 5 million dollar resurfacing project --he didn't know about the changes. he's planning on making a proposal at thursday's city council meeting so the city has to get the council's approval. bill kling, huntsville city council"city council already had the authority to approve road widening projects for cecil ashburn. so there's no question that nothing should have taken place without city council approve to see if they wanted to have this project narrowed. " the city's plan for the road also include sadding bike lanes and handicap accessible sidewalks along the road. kling said he isn't opposed to making the road more pedestrian friendly--but thinks the change could cause traffic frustration for drivers. syd, "kling says he hopes his fellow city council members will vote in favor of his proposal and that they can reverse this lane restructuring on clinton avenue. in huntsville sm waay 31 news. ". the city of huntsville said all of clinton avenue will be repaved in three phases. the project is