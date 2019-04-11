Speech to Text for Peaceful protest planned in response to post

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

u-s army. we are hearing from athens city schools on the fight that happened at athens high school yesterday.. this is video that was taken during the fight.. in a news release from the district... they said that while the video is very disturbing it does not show the entire incident.. also as a precaution there will be more police at the school for the rest of the week.. one parent and two students were arrested at the school.. the students were charged with disorderly conduct. the parent was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.. in the next half hour ... a peaceful protest is expected in downtown athens. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live to explain what the organizers hope to accomplish. scottie? the organizer told me he and others who will gather here on the square will be protesting for change in the way they think minorities are treated here in athens. the black lives matter protest is in response to the videos that were posted on social media yesterday that involved a police officer, a parent, and students. the school district tells us a parent was trespassing on campus after getting kicked out of a meeting, and encouraging students to riot. however, the organizer of tonight's protest says he and many others are not okay with the way the officer in the video handled the situation. they say the officer shouldn't have hit a female student, saying it was "disgusting to watch." the school district admits the videos are disturbing, but says they do not show the entire incident. extra police were on hand at the high school today and are expected to be there tomorrow. waay 31 learned a lot of students didn't even go to school today because of what happened. the folks expected to attend the protest tonight want more answers from the school district, saying they don't believe we've gotten to the bottom of what happened yesterday. we'll be here when the crowd gathers, and bring you live pictures at five. reporting live in athens, sk, waay 31