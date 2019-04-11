Speech to Text for Disney On Ice cast visits Huntsville Hospital

i-d card system for patients. children at huntsville hospital got a magical visit from one of america's favorite couples. mickey and minnie mouse are in town for "disney on ice." they stopped by the women's and children's hospital to spread some cheer, and take some pictures. children got to color pictures and wear mickey hats before meeting the two stars. jessie from toy story also spent time with the children -- though she wasn't in costume. she told us getting to help put a smile on their faces is one of her favorite things about the show. the kids were amazing. the second i found out i got to do this pr event i was super excited. i love kids. getting to see their reaction with mickey and minnie and getting to see them interact with them that doesn't get to happen everyday. disney on ice opens tonight and will in town through sunday. you can visit our website -- waay-tv-dot-com for