School to cost $30 million more than estimated

investigation. new details. today we learned the proposal for a sales tax increase in guntersville has changed to start benefiting the school system immediately, instead of after five years. this comes after we learned a new high school in guntersville could cost 30 million dollars more than expected. waay 31's sierra phillips has reaction tonight from parents, and the district. i go to albertville and see their school system and their sports complex and stuff...i get a little jealous" ed marsh had 10 kids make their way through guntersville high, and he has 2 currently attending. he says he's seen first hand some of the improvements the school needs, especially because his son uses a wheelchair. marsh - "he has to go out of his way a little bit when he goes to certain places in the school because its not handicap accessible" the current school was built in 1971. the city council has proposed a one percent sales tax increase. half of the revenue would go to the city and the other half to the school district. yarbrough- "that money is not going to be sufficient to build a new high school" city leaders and the district thought a new school would cost 20-million dollars. but architects and contractors now put the price tag at 50- million dollars, meaning the project is in jeopardy. standup - "if you drive around guntersville you'll notice signs like this one that say i support 9.5 percent that's a group of parents that support raising the sales tax even higher to make sure schools get funding as soon as possible" leamon yarbrough is a parent and an advocate for increasing the sales tax even more, as long as it benefits schools. yarbrough - "the high school is getting close to 50 years of age and needs to be replaced" he says there's still a lot to be done before we know just how much a new high school would cost, but without that extra tax,it might not be possible. not all parents agree, marsh says the school needs upgrades, but he doesn't agree with the extra tax. marsh- "i don't like taxes...i've paid taxes all my life" in guntersville, sierra phillips, waay31 news the mayor's office told us a discussion on the sales tax increase will happen at monday's city council meeting. we'll let you know what they decide about the tax, and the new high