Lane on Hwy 53 Back Open After Sinkhole Repair

happening now... traffic is flowing smoothly down highway 53 in harvest after the department of transportation finished up its work on a sinkhole! here's a look at what people near burwell road were dealing with this morning! that hole is nearly 7 feet wide! right now -- the hole is filled, but it could take a few more days to finish the project. waay31s sierra phillips is live near the sinkhole with a closer look at what's next for the repairs. i'm going to move out of the way to show you where crews are right now in the patch up process. officials with the alabama department of transportation say even though its filled... the shoulder will remain blocked off at least overnight. drivers i talked with tell me this sinkhole makes them think twice about driving this highway. burwell - "i do drive down the road where the sink hole is but i think i'll try to avoid that area for right now" annie burwell told me she plans to avoid highway 53 at burwell road as much as she can. this comes after she heard about a sinkhole on the shoulder that road crews say could have been up to 14 feet deep! burwell "its going to really be a hassle this afternoon i feel like it will be" she says traffic along highway 53 is already busy enough on a normal day. burwell - "its already bumper to bumper its really busy...so this afternoon at 6 o clock its going to be something else" crews are set to be back tomorrow to finish repaving