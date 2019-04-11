Speech to Text for Church helping family clean up after tornado

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

volunteers in marshall county are coming together to help families repair their homes after an ef-1 tornado touched down in albertville on monday. southern baptist convention disaster relief is currently working on a home they say has the most damage from the storm. waay 31's casey albritton talked to homeowners and volunteers to see how long clean up will take. casey? i'm here at the home along section line road, where volunteers have made a lot of progress cleaning up the debris from the tornado....but you can see behind me, there is still a lot of work to do. the roof is still caved in and trees still need to be removed. van bonds says an ef-1 tornado went right over his home monday morning. bonds said he and his wife were traumatized by the experience and only wanted to speak to us over the phone. van bonds/ homeowner "when it happened, i told my wife to get down and we squatted down in the middle of the house and it was just horrendous. the loud crashing and the banging and everything...and we thought we were dead." his daughter had to come rescue him and his wife because of the damage. van bonds/ homeowner "it was just trees everywhere and i realized we couldn't get out because of the trees." take a look at this....this is what the home looked like two days ago... kerry mitchell/ volunteer "you actually couldn't even tell that there was a driveway there and you actually had to climb over some stuff to get in there and realize that there was a house." and this is the home now... kerry mitchell with southern baptist convention disaster relief has been working to remove trees from the home all day. he says this is the worst damage he has seen in albertville. van bonds/ homeowner "we were glad that we lived through it. it seemed like a miracle. i believe god protected us because i don't see how we lived through that to be honest." bonds does not have homeowners insurance...so volunteers are trying to help out as much as possible. kerry mitchell "it's our calling...we as christian men and women, we have a calling from god to help our neighbors to help others in need and we like to work." mitchell says there is still a lot of work to do....but after they are done with this home, they will be traveling to the next family in need. van bonds/ homeowner 'i feel humbled that someone cares enough about us and to help us and i greatly appreciate it because i couldn't afford to do it on my own." the volunteers told me they have seen a lot of trees on homes in the area, so they don't plan on stopping any time soon. reporting in albertville, casey albritton, waay 31 news. the family told waay 31 they want to be more prepared for any future storms, so they will be putting in