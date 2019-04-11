Speech to Text for Protest Held Thursday After Fight at Athens High School Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's the video on social media everyone in athens is talking about. tonight we've learned - a lot of students at athens high school didn't go to class today ... after a large brawl between students, police and at least one parent. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's scottie kay is at live in downtown athens where a protest wrapped up in the last half hour. scottie? dan, najahe, the group here protested for better treatment of african americans in athens. they say the fight that broke out yesterday was racially motivated ... and they're not getting answers from police or the school. in the meantime extra police will be on hand the rest of the week at athens high. athens high school student "we were all just worried. it was just that gut feeling that none of us felt safe at our own high school anymore." this student, who was afraid to be identified on camera, told me many students didn't go to school on thursday because of what happened the day before. athens high school student "take a look at the parking lot across the street. there's nobody there. that parking lot is packed every single day. we are always struggling to find parking space." the school says the fight started when a mom became angry in a meeting, over her child's suspension. she felt the suspension was too long. the school says they told the mom to leave after she started cursing. they say she came back and incited violence. she and three students left in handcuffs. parents say it could have been a lot worse. athens high school parent "my very first thought was the school shooting in florida a couple of years ago. not knowing what started the problem, but it looked like a riot. a heart- wrenching moment of fear. just fear." some students who did go to class on thursday left early. athens high school student "they heard that people were showing off weapons in the bathrooms and a bunch of people i know were just like, 'go back home.'" prom is this weekend, but now some students say they're afraid to go. this senior says she doesn't want to spend her last few weeks of high school in fear. athens high school student "having something this intense, and the atmosphere itself being tense, it worries us all. some of us have exams to take. how are we supposed to concentrate on something like that when we're always afraid that something bad is going to happen." one parent believes the school district can put an end to it all. athens high school parent "they need to put their foot down and say, 'this won't be tolerated. period.' get them all together, go to i reached out to see exactly how many students were absent from school today, but i'm still waiting to hear back. reporting in athens, sk, waay 31 news