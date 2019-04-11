Speech to Text for Elderly couple and dog killed in fire

this afternoon we're waiting to learn how a fire started that killed an elderly couple and their dog. the fire broke out just before 6:00 this morning at a home on county road 67 in lauderdale county. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay31's breken terry has been there all day ... she joins us live with new details she's learning in the case. breken? lauderdale county officials tell me a neighbor saw this home fully enulfed and called 911. volunteer firefighters tell me they arrived moments later but the fire was too fierce and they couldn't get the couple out. there is a large amount of stuff in the house that contributed to the actual fire itself. lauderdale county officials believe the fire started in the middle portion of this house while the elderly couple slept. they were not able to get out of the home. potts- it's a tragic loss and we want to make sure that all our bases are covered and there is no foul play involved in any of it. investigators tell me the fire does not look suspicious. it took six volunteer fire departments to put the fire out. childers- it effects the whole community when anything like this happens. anderson volunteer firefighter scott childers tells me, he feels like he's lost his neighbors. childers- it's very tragic. most of the people we know. and we've been out here and see people at church and the grocery store and we went to school with them and things like that. it's unclear if the couple had working smoke detectors, that will be part of the investigation but childers says if you don't have one, the solution is simple. childers- if people do not have smoke detectors get in touch with your local volunteer fire departments or your paid departments. there are resources out there for you if you cannot afford them or get them checked. right now investigators are waiting to release the couples' names after they notify family, who live far away. the bodies have been taken to the forensic labs for an autopsy, and investigators tell me they should know more details in a few days. live in lexington bt waay31.