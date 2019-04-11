Clear
Man Hit Crossing Road

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 12:05 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 12:05 PM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

new at midday- a man is dead after he was hit by a car in huntsville. it happened on wednesday- according to huntsville police.. police say 61 year old anthony aguilar died wednesday afternoon. they say a car hit him on carl t jones, north of four mile post road. police said the driver attempted to brake before hitting aguilar- who was standing in a traffic lane. police say he was homeless and had a history of walking in the road. no charges will be filed against the
