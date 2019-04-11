Clear
Deadly House Fire Investigation

11.. we begin with breaking news at midday- two people are dead after a house fire in lauderdale county. thanks for joining us im alyssa martin. it happened at a home on 14-37 county road 67 in lauderdale county...fire officials say they got the call around 5-45 this morning... waay 31's breken terry she joins us live from the scene with what we know about the investigation.
