Athens High school Altercation

a new building...and we're expecting to get the mugshot today of the parent involved in a fight at athens high school. plus ... we could find out if any students were arrested. take a look at your screen. an outspoken parent and several students were involved. a police officer was even caught up in all the commotion ... but appeared to show restraint. all the trouble put the school on lockdown. one student tells waay 31 she was hurt during the fight ... and claims she was diagnosed with a minor concussion after being knocked unconscious. waay 31's steven dilsizian is live outside of athens high school now with what started this fight. school officials tell us this entire fight you just saw stems from a parent, amanda loggins, that was caught trespassing and started encouraging students to riot. take vo: loggins was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest but at this time police cannot provide us a mugshot. we are waiting for it today. on tuesday, 5 students were given 20 days on in school suspension, barred from walking across the stage on graduation day or going to prom because of a classroom disturbance. one of those students was loggins daughter, gabby kirby. loggins went to the school directly to address the issue on wednesday, where athens city schools officials say she started a black lives matter chant. the rest of what happened is in these social media videos. police officers, students, and loggins all throwing punches. we talked with both loggins and her other daughter mackynzie kirby who says a police officer knocked her out in the fight. amanda loggins "i wasn't starting a riot. i was allowed to be on premises. i had an appointment with dr. carter at 11:30 to meet with him about my daughter. i didn't sneak in no where." take sot mackynzie kirby "he elbowed me, and then i woke up outside and then the police officer told me to get my hands behind my back." now the other sister, gabby kirby says 3 students including herself and her mother were all arrested. we are still looking to confirm that information with police. reporting live in athens -- sd -- waay31 news.