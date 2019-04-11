Speech to Text for Huntsville City Council meeting on Cavalry Building

happening today -- huntsville city council is expected to vote on the use of the old cavalry hills building. council member bill kling is proposing to move students who attend huntsville's alternative school at the huntsville center for technology - to the cavalry hills building-- and he wants the vote to happen today. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with what this vote could mean... greg...alyssa...the vote was pushed back to may 9th but council member bill kling wants that vote to happen sooner -- like today. vo the huntsville city schools board of education already approved the leasing agreement for the alternative school to be moved to the cavalry building... now it's up to city council to approve it too. it was discussed at the last council meeting...but council member devyn keith asked for it to be pushed back so a more detailed plan could be developed the leasing agreement council will vote on shows huntsville city schools won't pay rent but will pay janitorial costs and 56 percent of the utility bill. the lease is for 10 years with a two and five year extension. if the city votes to approve the least tonight -- the students will start the new school year in