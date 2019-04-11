Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. happening today -- city council will be revisiting a vote on the use of the old cavalry hills building.... vo council member bill kling wants to move students attending huntsville's alternative school at the huntsville center for technology to the cavalry hills building. the huntsville city schools board of education already approved the leasing agreement for the alternative school to be moved. now city council has to approve it too. if approved students would be moved next school year. the vote was tabled at the last meeting so a more detailed plan could be developed. steven... take live: we are expecting to receive the mugshot of the parent involved in the fight at athens high school. take vo: the parent, police officers and students were all involved in the fight in school hallways on wednesday. athens high school was placed on lockdown because of the situation. we are also trying to find out what arrests were made. alyssa? an appellate court won't stop the lethal injection of an alabama inmate. christopher price is scheduled to be executed by an appellate court won't stop the lethal injection of an alabama inmate. christopher price is scheduled to be executed by injection today for the 1991 stabbing death of pastor bill lynn. this morning, businesses in huntsville are taking extra precautions after thieves smashed in the windows of a dozen cars and stole items inside. huntsville police tell us they're aware of the break-ins along leeman ferry road. live look from west minster court where wikileaks founder julian assange will appear soon. london police confirmed in that last 10 minutes was arrested quote "on behalf of us authorities." that's in addition to his alleged violation of uk bail conditions. assange's attorney says the u-s warrant was issued in 2017 and is for "conspiracy with chelsea manning in early 2010." alyssa? prince harry and his pregnant wife megan say they have decided to keep plans around their baby's arrival private. kensington palace officials say that harry and meghan "look forward" to sharing the news of their baby's birth once they have had a chance to celebrate privately as a new family. happening today---- nasa's marshall space flight center is expected to kick off their small business alliance meeting. doors will open at 7 am for registration-- the event will take place from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.