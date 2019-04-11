Speech to Text for New Guntersville School

new this morning-- it could cost 30 million more to build the new guntersville high school. the controversy now has city leaders coming up with options-- and parents conflicted. waay 31's rodneya ross is live this morning breaking down why the school is in jeopardy. good morning greg and alyssa....with the school costing millions of more dollars than originally thought....city leaders are saying a tax hike may be needed to pay for it. waay 31 talked to some parents yesterday who told us they think the current school is definitely isn't best for their kids....but the idea of a tax hike isn't sitting well with them. city council proposed a one percent tax increase with half of the money going to the new school when they thought the school would cost 20-million-dollars.... parents tell us they think the district should consider updating the current school to save money... waay 31 learned from the mayor's office that the sales tax increase will be discussed at monday's city council meeting. live in hsv, rr,