Speech to Text for Kellie Harper introduced at Tennessee

there's been three. pat summit, the legend, holly warlick and now kellie harper, is the lady volunteers basektball coach, the former tennesee player was introduced today in knoxville harper played at ut from 1995- 99, was joined by husband jon, son jackson and daughter kiley in a room filled by family members, current and former lady vols as well as ut administrators and friends of the program. harper said she isn't trying to be pat summit. but harper thanked summit and warlick, who harper both played under, for getting her to this coaching job. i'm not trying to be pat summit, i'm here to be kelli, who learned from pat summit, and hopefully you'll see that, i want to pay my respect for holli and her staff, i love holli, and played for holli and love her passtion for this university. kelli's parents played college ball, she said she came home from the hospital with a baksetball in her hand, now she leads her alma mater. vol for