Speech to Text for Fight causes school lockdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

take a look at this video ... a big fight at athens high school this afternoon between students, a parent, and police. students and police officers came to blows ... and one student told waay 31 she was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a minor concussion after she was knocked unconscious ... thanks for joining us tonight -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. school officials tell waay 31 the fight you just saw started when a parent was caught trespassing and encouraging students to riot ... amanda loggins "the police officer asked me was i starting a riot and i told him no, i'm not starting a riot. i'm just letting you know black lives matter." that's amanda loggins ... police could not provide us with her mugshot tonight but said she was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after starting the brawl ... waay 31's sarah singleterry spoke with loggins and her daughters as well as district officials ... she's live now at athens high school with what they're saying after today's events ... athens city schools superintendent trey holladay made it clear ... if amanda loggins hadn't entered the school and started a black lives matter chant ... which she admits to doing ... the fight that lead to so many videos and social media posts would have never happened ... but to understand what happened today ... you have to go back to tuesday ... gabby kirby "she said 'get out!' and i was like 'give me a reason' and she didn't have none." gabby kirby is one of five students who were kicked out of class tuesday for causing a classroom disturbance ... she told me their initial punishment was 20 days of in- school suspension and they weren't allowed to attend prom or walk across the stage for graduation ... five parents ... her's included ... thought that was excessive ... so they filed a complaint with the school ... superintendent holladay told me four of those five parents went through the proper channels and had reached a solution ... with the exception of amanda loggins ... amanda loggins "i wasn't starting a riot. i was allowed to be on premises. i had an appointment with dr. carter at 11:30 to meet with him about my daughter. i didn't sneak in no where." once school resource officers and other athens police officers find loggins on campus ... the video shows bits and pieces of what happened next ... students and police fighting ... loggins mixed in there ... her daughter mackynzie is seen here on the ground ... seemingly unconscious ... being dragged on the floor ... mackynzie kirby "he elbowed me, and then i woke up outside and then the police officer told me to get my hands behind my back." kirby said a police officer caused her injury ... and she was devastated when she saw what happened after she blacked out ... mk "it was so crazy. when i looked at it i started crying because i couldn't remember none of it. it was crazy because it was like when you see yourself in a dream or something, like it was not real." mackynzies sister gabby was caught up in the fight too ... she shared a lot of this video with us ... and said she regrets getting caught in the middle ... but wanted to protect her mom ... gk "i just didn't want my mom hurt. i could just tell he was trying to come after her in the beginning. i got in the middle of it and me getting in the middle of it wasn't a good idea because i got in handcuffs i got put in a car i've never been through nothing like that it scared me." gabby told me she, two other students, and her mom were all arrested today ... we're working to get the student arrests confirmed with athens police holladay said there will be an increased police presence on campus tomorrow ... live in athens s waay 31 news when the initial alert about the incident went out - it was described by the school district as a "parent altercation." the district told us - at that time - the only information they had from the school's principal was that a parent was tresspassing - and the school was on lockdown. when a school goes into lockdown -- it's priority is to alert parents as soon as possible. they did not explain why they did not send out an amended alert once they realized what was really going on inside. here's what athens police had to say about the brawl... earlier this evening -- they released a statement. they said the department will conduct a thorough investigation and they encourage any witnesses to speak with officers! the added they plan to quote "adress school concerns because a safe campus is a priority." the athens superintendent said the brawl is giving the city a bad wrap! earlier today governor kay ivey was in athens to announce hundreds of jobs coming to the area. it was something to celebrate for the city - but after the fight broke out -- the superintendent feels it cast the city in a bad light... "we have an announcement today that we're adding in 400 jobs to athens that most of you were at that event then you come to this event. that's two totally different things that hurt our image as far as athens is concerned. this is not who we are."