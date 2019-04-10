Clear
Athens High School on Lockdown

A video is circulating on social media that shows what looks like a riot in Athens High School. Parents were upset about what they called excessive punishment and one of them trespassed on school grounds. Police were called and ended up arresting the parent in front of students. The District first called this a parent altercation, but the video shows physical confrontations between students and police as well. We are working to get permission to show you the video and are continuing to talk with the district.

Posted By: Caylah Coffeen

year.. in the last half hour, we've learned more about a ockdown at athens high school that happened because of a fight! waay 31's sarah singleterry just got out of a news conferense with athens city schools superintendent. . sarah what did you learn? holladay said the chaos began when a parent trespassed onto campus and started encouraging students to riot ... according to holladay ... the incident dates back to yesterday when parents upset ... saying their students were excessivley punished for causing a classroom disturbance ... he said all but one parent went through the appropriate channels to file a formal complaint about the punishment ... and the one parent who didn't follow protocol ... started what looks like a riot between students and police officers ... y ... we're working on getting that social media video for you to show you the intensity of what went down toda we're also working to learn why the district sent out a notification saying what happened what just a parent altercation ... when it clearly was much more .. ill have another update for you at 6 ... live in athens ss waay 31 news
