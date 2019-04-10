Speech to Text for Athens High School on Lockdown

year.. in the last half hour, we've learned more about a ockdown at athens high school that happened because of a fight! waay 31's sarah singleterry just got out of a news conferense with athens city schools superintendent. . sarah what did you learn? holladay said the chaos began when a parent trespassed onto campus and started encouraging students to riot ... according to holladay ... the incident dates back to yesterday when parents upset ... saying their students were excessivley punished for causing a classroom disturbance ... he said all but one parent went through the appropriate channels to file a formal complaint about the punishment ... and the one parent who didn't follow protocol ... started what looks like a riot between students and police officers ... y ... we're working on getting that social media video for you to show you the intensity of what went down toda we're also working to learn why the district sent out a notification saying what happened what just a parent altercation ... when it clearly was much more .. ill have another update for you at 6 ... live in athens ss waay 31 news