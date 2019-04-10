Speech to Text for Vigil for DUI Victim

friends and family will remember a limestone county father who died in a drunk driving crash six months ago. jason reed and his teenage stepdaughter were on their way home in october, when they were hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver. reed died .. his stepdaughter was injured. police say scotty moss admitted to drinking ... they charged him with reckless murder and d-u-i. waay 31's scottie kay shows us how reed's family will honor him tonight. it's not easy. it's not easy." six months after losing his brother, bob reed says the pain still hasn't gone away. bob reed, brother of victim "the guy was drinking and driving. made a mistake and got up under the steering column." jason reed was known as a handy-man and the protector of the house. he and his stepdaughter were on the way home to work on a project together when the crash happened. now, his brother says he's clinging to whatever he can, as he deals with his loss. bob reed, brother of victim "i call his number to hear his voice. that's all i've got left is his voice. i've got pictures, but it's not the same." police say the driver who hit reed's brother, scotty moss, admitted to drinking fireball whiskey before getting behind the wheel. bob reed, brother of victim "it doesn't take a whole pint of fireball whiskey to do it. it doesn't take but just one drink." that's why bob reed and the rest of jason's family is wanting to raise awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving. bob reed, brother of victim "if i can stop somebody from drinking and driving, and help keep them killing somebody, i've done my job." ll tag: jason reed's family will be holding the candlelight vigil here at athens big spring memorial park at eight o'clock wednesday night. they're inviting any and everyone to attend. reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news bob reed tells waay 31 there will be a moment of silence for bob reed tells waay 31 there will be a moment of silence for his brother at exactly 8:24 tonight ... the moment the accident happened. after they light candles, they'll release balloons. according to the national highway traffic safety administration -- every day almost 30 people in the united states died in drunk driving crahses in 2017.. that's one person every 48 minutes! drunk driving claims more than 10-thousand lives per