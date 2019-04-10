Speech to Text for Car break-ins reported

tonight victims of a string of car break-ins at a huntsville "orange theory fitness" want to know if the crimes are related to others. 12 cars were broken into this morning at a shopping center at bob wallace and the parkway. after we reported the damage ... we started hearing from some of you, who say you've been broken into along nearby leeman ferry road. waay 31's casey albritton explains if the cases are connected. i'm standing here at the matrix gym ... employees say they haven't had any breakins in the last year, but hearing of the recent ones in the area has pushed them to be more cautious. they recently added more lights to their parking lot to try to prevent any suspicious activity. mary vardaman/ matrix gym "at a couple of businesses there have been some windows being busted out, bags were taken. that's been pretty recent and i've also heard about some stuff over the past years." tim bergstresser/m atrix gym "i've heard of several up and down the street last year and recently." workers at businesses along leeman ferry road say car break-ins happen more often than they should and after a 12-car break-in this morning off of bob wallace, they say they are more on edge. tim bergstresser "it's disappointing to know it happens in a populated part of town with a lot of businesses where a lot of kids are." tim bergstresser works at matrix gym on leeman ferry road. tim bergstresser "generally they are happening after the sunset when it's dark, in corners of parking lots where it's not well lit." he says after hearing of so many of break-ins happening over the years, the gym has taken precaution. "we've definitely upgraded our lights in the parking lot because they are less likely to be where they are more likely to be seen so that's a step we've taken." matrix gym workers say the best thing you can do is never leave anything in your car. tim bergstresser "we have let all of our matrix families know this is going on and to remind them that when they are here to bring their belongings with them or anything that you don't want to lose or be expensive to replace." mary vardaman "i definitely don't leave anything in my car....my bag comes with me. i do have children so it does make me a little bit nervous." i did reach out to huntsville police and they told me they are still investigating the break-ins along leeman ferry road and bob wallace. police also urge you to keep your doors locked if your car is unattended. reporting in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news. other businesses did not want to go on camera but they told waay 31 that they are keeping an