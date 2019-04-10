Speech to Text for ATF Training Center

decatur and athens. today waay 31 got a look at the bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives training center expansion here in huntsville. the bureau gave us a look at how they're processing evidence and helping solve crimes. waay 31's sydney martin was at the new center to learned more about how it's working with agencies across the country. canines like ranger are helping the bureau of alcohol, tobacco firearms and explosives here in huntsville. the new center will take shell casings ranger finds and process them through their network." david wiley, atf canine handler "there are only 30 of these dogs in the nation for atf and what makes them unique is they can find the shell casings." david wiley is ranger's handler..he explained ranger's work will be entered into systems at the new training center in huntsville. david wiley, atf canine handler, "his training we can make it to where we can use the technology to find the shell casings to enter it into the niben system." niben is the national integrated ballistic information network.. a team of more than 60 contractors is using that network in huntsville to analyze cartridge cases from gun crimes that are entered at 45 sites around the country. meredith acosta, atf training center branch chief , "they are a huge part of every investigation going on right now.' and people who work with the bureau said local agencies can send their gun cartridges to be processed and then that information will be sent to the center in huntsville. walter dandridge, atf "they can ship those cartridges directly to the atlanta laboratory and they will then provide results once they have been acquired." the bureau said the started using this technology in 1993 and it's changed tremendously over the years. walter dandridge, atf integrated ballistic information network "the niben will tell you where the gun was used and the tracing center will tell you where the gun has been. where it was sold, who bought it and if it was transferred to anyone else." in huntsville sm waay 31 news the center is expecting to double in size and add about 60 more contractors to it's team by october. the grand opening for the center will be held tomorrow.