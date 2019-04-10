Speech to Text for Company bringing 400 jobs to Athens

shooting happened.. new information at six. we're learning more about the four hundred jobs coming to the city of athens. governor kay ivey announced a partnership with the first supplier for the mazda-toyota plant waay 31's scottie kay was in athens today where she learned what we can expect from the new company. many local and state leaders gathered here at athens city hall wednesday to announce a partnership with the global automotive company, toyota boshoku. leaders were happy to welcome the company that's expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the city. pkg: kay ivey, governor of alabama "today, the state of alabama takes yet another step forward." that was how governor kay ivey announced a partnership with global automotive company toyota boshoku. kay ivey, governor of alabama "when we talk about building on our successes and building our momentum, this is how it's done." toyota boshoku will set up shop in a fifty-million-dollar manufacturing facility in athens. they'll be a supplier for the nearby mazda-toyota plant, providing seat systems for vehicles. governor ivey says the company's choice of location couldn't be more ideal. kay ivey, governor of alabama "we create a very positive, business-friendly climate that encourages success and growth." and the company seems to be just as excited about the partnership. dr. shuhei toyoda, chairman of toyota boshoku "it is my hope that we will play an important role in the continued growth of this community by providing many jobs and by supporting local businesses." governor ivey says the partnership with toyota boshoku, and the 400 new jobs it will bring, signal a very bright future for the state. kay ivey, governor of alabama "it's hard to believe, y'all, that 25 years ago, we didn't produce the first car, truck, or suv. and today, we're projected, within five years, we'll be the number two automotive-producing state in the nation." reporting in athens, sk, waay 31 news the new facility will be located in the breeding north industrial park in athens. construction on that facility is expected