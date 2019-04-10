Speech to Text for Hundreds of New Jobs Coming to Athens

a big story out of athens as we come on the air this afternoon. the first supplier for the mazda-toyota plant is setting up shop, and creating hundreds of jobs! thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's scottie kay is in athens, where the governor just announced a partnership with supplier toyota- boshoku. the global automotive company says it will bring four hundred jobs to the city of athens. the company will be a supplier for the nearby mazda- toyota plant. i'm told toyota boshoku will provide seat systems for the vehicles. the global company is investing fifty million dollars into a new manufacturing facility here in athens. that facility will sit on about forty-two acres of land in the breeding north industrial park on sanderfer roadonly about thirty miles from mazda-toyota itself. governor kay ivey and many other state and local leaders welcomed the new company to athens today. governor ivey says the company will bring lots of opportunities for alabamians. this is only the beginning of a growing cluster of automotive suppliers that will be associated with the mazda-toyota manufacturing i'm told construction on the new facility is slated to start in less than a month. you can expect to see construction workers out there on sanderfer road on may first. reporting live in athens, sk, waay 31 news today congressman mike rogers