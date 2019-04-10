Speech to Text for Man charged with capital murder in shooting

tonight - huntsville police have charged an 18- year-old with capital murder after a drug deal turned deadly. josephearls was booked into the madison county jail this afternoon. police responded to the shooting at midnight on hillwood drive at chicamauga trail right off mountain gap road. waay 31's sydney martin learned investigators spent the day working to recover evidence after they took earl into custody shortly after the shooting. syd, "huntsville police said a drug deal went wrong just before midnight on tuesday. police said the deal wasn't finished-- when one of the parties involved took off-- they were followed to this intersection and that's when the deadly shooting happened. " huntsville police said 20 year old samantha coyner died wednesday afternoon -- after officers found her laying in the road after she was shot. one woman who lives in the area told me she was shocked to hear about the violence. chung hyatt, neighbor "i'm worried now. i have to watch out more. i never knew that my neighborhood could be that bad." police said witnesses told them someone tried to shoot at four people on the street--and coyner was struck by a bullet as she tried to drive away. it's unclear how coyner's body ended up in the road-- and police haven't said if coyner was with the group that was involved in the drug deal. chung hyatt, neighbor "it scared me. now i watch out. make sure i don't get out too early or too late in the evening." huntsville police said officers served a search warrant on fairview street wednesday afternoon that was related to the case. that's about 8 miles from where the deadly shooting happened. police said investigators recovered evidence related to the shooting. in huntsville sm waay 31 news. police said officers found earls in west huntsville on bob wallace avenue not long after