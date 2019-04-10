Speech to Text for AG introduces parole reform bill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to speak with officers! this is a live look outside the lauderdale county courthouse. each cross you see represents a homicide victim. it's national crime victims' rights week - and in alabama the attorney general is fighting to toughen penalties on criminals. today, steve marshall introduced sweeping new legislation to fix the parole board's broken system. he admits the proposals are because of our investigation after police arrested a parolee for killing three people! the new bills would change how parole board members are appointed, who can come up for parole, and strengthen victim notification. waay31's breken terry spent months filing open records requests and uncovering flaws in the system. she spent the day sifting through the legislation as soon as it was released. she's live in florence after learning what this means for victims families, breken? i sat down exclusivley with the attorney general and a former parole board member about these changes. marshall- this bill is designed to remind those three individuals who serve on the board that their paramount concern needs to be public safety. new bills introduced wednesday morning give the governor more power over the pardon and parole board and who's appointed. marshall- right now that is an agency that is accountable to no one. we believe they should be accountable to the governor and the people of the state. earlier this yeargovernor kay ivey tasked former parole board member bobby longshore to act as her eyes and ears at the board. he believes the new bills could be a gamechanger. longshore- the amendments to the structure are fairly dramatic. this new legislation creates a position called the director of pardons and paroles. the position would report directly to the governor about the parole board's actions. longshore thinks it's a good idea because it makes the three board members focus solely on cases. longshore- everything else such as the running of this multi million dollar organization called the board of pardons and paroles is taken off their plate and dealt with strictly in an administrative capacity. me: so they can focus? they can focus on exactly what that job is. this bill basically stops early parole hearings and says if an inmate is serving back to back sentences they will have to be paroled on one sentence at a time, which means it would take them a long time to get out of prison. longshore says this will effect the entire criminal justice system. longshore- judges will have to determine do i really mean for this person to die in prison. these changes will strengthen victim notification too. the pardon and parole board will now have to show proof it did everything possible to reach a victim's family and tell them about a parole hearing. longshore- this statue requires them to have a due diligence certification, that they have done their due diligence to find these people. this legislation also says the pardon and parole board can't make up their own rules or policy without consent from the state. marshall told me he believes this bill will be passed swiftly. live