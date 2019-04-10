Speech to Text for Homeowners Cleaning Up After EF-1 Tornado

post-consumer recycled plastic. tonight - homeowners are learning just how much monday's e-f-one tornado in marshall county will cost them. waay 31's sierra phillips is live in albertville with their stories. sierra? i want you to take a look at this tree behind me this is one of 15 trees just on this property alone that toppled during mondays storms and still remain today. right now you can hear the chainsaws as work is done clearing the fallen trees. homeowners here on nixon chapel road in albertville tell me today they're learning their insurance will cover damage if a tree hit their home but wont cover helping clear trees like this one. waay31 skytracker shows the view from above highpoint road in albertville- thats just 4 minutes from where i am now. you can see how the storm ripped off roofs of homes and demolished barnes. the people who live here told me this is their 3rd tornado! they actually slept through this ef 1, and say theyre lucky to be alive. live in albertville sierra phillips waay31 news.