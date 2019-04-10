Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Watch: Athens economic development announcement

Watch: Athens economic development announcement

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 3:41 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 3:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events