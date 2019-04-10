Speech to Text for 12 Cars Broken Into At Shopping Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm alyssa martin. happening now -- huntsville police are looking for a thief after someone broke into several cars at a shopping complex this morning. police say someone broke into 12 cars at the merchants walk parking lot around 5:30 this morning. that person stole multiple wallets and credit cards from the vehicles. waay 31's steven dilsizian went to the popular shopping complex this morning where he talked with one business owner about the break ins. take standup: this glass is all that a thief left behind-- after smashing out windows to 12 different vehicles in this parking lot here at merchants walk. what that person did take though-- was credit cards-- wallets-- and other items. now-- police are searching for whoever stole these items. huntsville police tell me they got the call of the break-ins at 6 am. after analyzing the damaged vehicles, they say the criminal attacked the corners of each window to find the break point. i talked with one victim who did not want to be on camera - she tells me she was at orange theory fitness for an early morning class when her purse and wallet were stolen. nobody inside the gym heard any of the break-ins, but when they found out, they rushed to the parking lot. jackson ogles - orange fitness theory employee "there are some cars out there with busted windows im just going to let you guys know.... some were in tears, some were just annoyed, as far as i could see they went outside to see who was affected." police rushed over to the walmart off of drake avenue just after 7 am after getting reports the suspect went there. officers tell me they made an arrest but the person is not connected to the break-ins. in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news.