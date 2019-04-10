Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian. guys i got to the scene around 3 this morning and investigators tell me a shooting right here in the middle of hillwood drive and chicamauga trail left one woman injured. go behind cam - describe scene caution tape etc officials tell me the shooting happened around midnight and there are suspects in custody at this time. investigators say they found evidence in the street and are continuing to process the scene right now. right now, huntsville police are investigating a series of car break-ins. it happened in the merchants place parking lot on the northeast corner of bob wallace and the parkway. a waay 31 employee snapped this picture and noted broken grass still on the ground. police are working to determine who is behind the break-ins. greg? this morning there are more questions than answers in a shooting that left one man dead in lawrence county. so far-- police have not released the suspects name-- or a motive in the shooting. we do know it happened at a home on water street in courtland yesterday. phil orr died at the scene-- and police say it was his cousin who shot and killed him.. happening today -- attorney general steve marshall will be in montgomery this morning to introduce big parole legislation. vo in just two hours marshall will speak before lawmakers to introduce a parole bill. marshall and governor kay ivey began looking into the parole board after a repeat violent offender murdered three people in guntersville when he shouldn't have been released from prison. now marshall and ivey are working to make parole guidelines for repeat offenders tougher. in october ivey put a stop to early paroles. alyssa... happening today --a big economic announcement happening in limestone county. governor kay ivey will be on hand this afternoon for that reveal. while there is no word on what this announcement is-- waay 31's scottie kay will be there and have the details for you on the waay 31 news at four. the alabama department of transportation will be testing pavement along i-565. the testing will be between the beginning of i-565 and county line road which is exit 7. the work will begin at 9 am and last until 3