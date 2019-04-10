Speech to Text for Hillwood Co Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news waay 31 has been following this morning authorities are investigating a shooting that left someone hurt that shooting happened on hlllwood drive in south huntsville. investigators say they now have at least one suspect in custody who they're questioning. waay31's steven dilsizian is live on the scene...steven what can you tell us? guys i got to the scene around 3 this morning and investigators tell me a shooting right here in the middle of hillwood drive and chicamauga trail left one woman injured. go behind cam - describe scene caution tape etc officials tell me the shooting happened around midnight and there are suspects in custody at this time. investigators say they found evidence in the street and are continuing to process the scene right now. i asked if there were any witnesses. investigators say they are working with police to tell their side of what happened. now at this time we do not know a motive or the seriousness of the injuries to the woman. i will continue to follow this story all morning long. reporting live in hsv.