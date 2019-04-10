Speech to Text for Attorney General Legislation

happening today -- attorney general steve marshall will be in montgomery this morning to introduce major parole legislation. this comes after another proposed bill-- the only other one-- dealing with potential parolees. waay31'srodneya ross is live this morning with a look at the existing bill in place-- and what we could learn today. good morning greg and alyssa...attorney general steve marshall will be in front of lawmakers at eight-30 this morning where he will introduce a parole bill..and tell them what it's about. in a video posted to marshall's facebook page the attorney general says quote "we must protect the people of alabama. we must fix a broken system of reform. we must pass this bill." marshall and governor kay ivey began looking into the parole board after a repeat violent offender murdered three people in guntersville when he shouldn't have been released from prison. now marshall and ivey are working to make parole guidelines for repeat offenders tougher. in october ivey put a stop to early paroles. two new bills are also making their rounds on the senate floor. senate bill 42 proposes not letting people with class a felonies out of prison until they have served at least 85 percent of their sentence. and senate bill 92 would make it a state law for the governor's office and local police and sheriff's office to be notified within 12 hours of any parolee walking away from a residential facility. waay 31 will be live-streaming the meeting at eight-30 this morning. live in limestone co, rr, waay 31 news.