Clear
Rob's April 10th Forecast
warm and sunny Wednesday
Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 7:41 AM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 7:41 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Few Clouds
59°
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
59°
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Clear
63°
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
59°
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
63°
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
