Speech to Text for Courtland home invasion leads to deadly shooting

we have a breaking news update ... on a shooting investigation in lawrence county. we first brought you this story on waay 31 news at six ... you're looking at video of where the state bureau of investigation says 53 year old phil orr was shot and killed by his cousin. we learned orr forced his way into the house .. and started firing... thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. it happened on water street in courtland ... right behind the town's police and fire departments ... waay 31's sarah singleterry was on scene and spoke with a family member who says he's feeling torn ... i talked to a man who said both orr and the homeowner were his first cousins ... he didn't want to talk to me on camera but said he and the rest of the family are hurting because they have someone involved on both sides ... vo: officials haven't released the homeowner's name ... but they did say he was not injured and that his cousin ... phil orr ... was pronounced dead at the scene ... according to the lawrence county sheriff's office ... the shooting happened around 2:40 tuesday afternoon ..that's when the state bureau of investigation says orr forced his way into the home and stated firing at his cousin. the sheriff's office told us they were called in by the courtland police department to investigate the shooting death ... because the small department doesn't typically deal with investigations like this. the initial investigation revealed someone involved in the shooting is related to an employee at the sheriff's office ...that's when sheriff max sanders asked the alabama state bureau of investigation to investigate due to the conflict of interest. sarah: we reached out to the courtland police department and was told the chief isn't available ... but that he may be available wednesday ... we'll be sure to update you with any new information involving this case both on air and online ... in courtland sarah singleterry waay 31 news we are still working to learn why orr forced his way into the house and started shooting... we will let you know the results of state bureau