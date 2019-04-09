Speech to Text for Jaw Bone Found By River

national weather service. new this evening... the tennessee valley authority has launched an investigation after a couple's hike in priceville turned into a unexpected discovery. take a look at this picture sent to us by joseph bryan. this is what he and his fianc found on their hike this past sunday. the tennessee valley authority tells us, with the amount of flooding we had in february, it wouldn't be unheard of for artifacts to wash up. waay 31's scottie kay was in priceville today where she talked with the couple about the rare find. joseph bryan and his fianc were walking along mussle camp road here when they stumbled upon some bones. at first, they thought they might belong to a deer. little did they know, their discovery would lead to a tennessee valley authority investigation. pkg: stacy harbison, hiker "we had our dog with usnova. we were just kind of hanging out in our little spot that we always go to, and she came back with a bone." stacy harbison and her fiance joseph bryan were enjoying the beautiful weather with their dog nova, when she picked up something odd. stacy harbison, hiker "we started looking at it over the next couple of days on google and the internet, and i was more and more convinced that it was a human." that's when joseph went back to see if he could find anything else. and he found thisnot far from where his dog found the other bone. joseph bryan, hiker "it was right next to where she got it from. there were a bunch of bones laying around." the couple says they took the bones they found to priceville police. stacy harbison, hiker "told us it was probably someone who just fell overboard and drowned." after that, they contacted the tennessee valley authority, and said investigators told them the bones may be hundreds of years old and may belong to a native american. joseph bryan, hiker "they were pretty sure they knew what tribe it was. i tried to get him to tell me and he said they just can't disclose it." in the meantime... stacy harbison, hiker "i hope they move it so it can be in a more permanent location and not just get washed away. it's somebody. no matter what happened, it's still somebody. some respect needs to be shown. it was in a riverbank." reporting in priceville, scottie kay, waay 31 news the tennessee valley authority says their cultural resources team is leading the investigation. they want to remind folks that if you people that is something like this on their land, you shouldn't touch it because it's federal property. instead, they ask that you snap a picture and send it to them,