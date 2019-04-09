Speech to Text for Tennessee basket coach staying

the past 24 hours have been eventful, to say the least, for tennessee athletics. one coach decides to stay and another is coming into the university. waay 31 sports anchor lauren cavasinni joins us now to fill us in with what's happen on the rocky top. lauren? najahe, tennessee fans were sitting at the edge of their seats all day yesterday waiting for news to come out about head coach rick barnes and they got their answer last night. barnes will be staying in knoxville, not taking the job at ucla. now that the athletic department has one fire put out, they just tackled another one, the lady vols head coach position. a little while ago it was announced on twitter former lady vols player, kellie jolly harper, is taking over the women's basketball program at tennessee. harper and the university have agreed to a five-year contract. she will get 750 thousand dollars a year. harper played for the legendary head coach pat summit and helped the lady vols win three national championships in 1996, 97 and 98. after college, she immediately started her coaching career as an assistant at auburn and u-t chattanooga. she is currently the head coach at missouri state where she's taken the lady bears to the n-c-a-a tournament twice. on march 27th, u-t's athletic director phillip fulmer announced the universities decision to go in a different direction with the lady vols leadership, relieving holly warlick of her head coach duties after seven seasons.