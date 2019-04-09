Speech to Text for Are Tornado Sirens Prone To Hacking?

when the sirens went off in marshall county monday morning, residents knew to take cover. last month, two texas towns had to listen to blaring tornado sirens for more than an hour in the middle of the night. there was no threat of severe weather ... the sirens had been activated by hackers! it got me wondering if sirens here in north alabama could be hacked. madison county's 130 sirens aren't like the warning systems of old. in years' past, they were activated using tones over the air on radios. eventually, emergency management agencies upgraded to a digital system, making the alarms more accurate, and more secure. 032401 scott worsham - emergency management officer "it's sort of like a garage door opener. there's a digital code, a secure code, that gets regenerated so that it's more secure." with the old system, anyone could easily trigger the sirens by copying the tones, and replaying them. but now, the agency receives a radio frequency, and doesn't rely on an internet connection, to sound the alarm. the director of madison county's e-m-a says it adds an extra layer of security. jeff birdwell, director of madison county ema "there are protections in place to the best of our abilities to keep somebody from hacking into our system or you, know, coming over the public safety network. in fact, jeff birdwell says the texas event caused madison county to re-evaluate its siren system for vulnerabilities. he tells me the system that was hacked, was likely less- advanced than the one used here. but here's something to keep in mind when you hear those sirens being tested every first wednesday of the month. you should only hear the one for 30-seconds. during a warning, the tone sounds for three minutes. anything longer than that is a sign to seek more information. "just growing up...sometimes you hear em, sometimes you don't. it's not something you can depend on..." that's actually good advice any time you hear one. the sirens aren't meant to be heard during every warning, in every location. their purpose is best-served outdoors, to alert people of inclement weather if they're away from their phones and t-vs. "when a siren goes off, and i get it...to where they're used 99.9 percent of the time for a tornado warning...but really what the siren means when you hear it 'something's wrong, go seek more information'." so far, jeff and the madison county ema haven't experienced any hacking attempts. that's good news, because any tampering against a public warning system is more than vandalism. any would-be hackers are subject to arrest