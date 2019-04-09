Speech to Text for Literacy bill in Montgomery

out what the cost will be. a decatur lawmaker wants to make sure alabama children can read. representative terri collins is expected to file the "alabama literacy act" this week ... it would hold your child back from fourth grade, if he or she doesn't have sufficient reading skills. waay 31's sydney martin is live in huntsville with reaction from teachers. sydney? dan, najahe- i talked to a junior high teacher today who told me she teachers kids who sometimes read 3 grade levels behind- and she thinks the literacy act could help kids pave the path for a better future. lex corbin, reading teacher ,"it's one of those things that you are going to use everyday of your life for any and everything that you do." alex corbin teaches reading to more than 100 seventh and eighth grade students at mcnair junior high school in huntsville. she told me if a bigger focus was put on reading in third grade, it could help some of her students have greater success once they reach junior high. alex corbin, reading teacher "our one on one time is to go through and see what need they need. and to pull them up at least 1 or 2 grade levels and to get them reading on the grade level they should be reading on." corbin gives her students daily reminders about why literacy is so important. alex corbin, reading teacher ," you don't want to go to your job interview and have someone have to read your job application to you." the alabama literacy act would fall in line with similar laws in 16 other states. in the bill, 3rd grade students would be held back, if their reading skills fall below standards. hold back laws exist in every state surrounding alabama, according to the national conference of state legislatures. alex corbin, reading teacher ,"if we can improve it starting in the younger years instead of waiting until we are 12 or 13 years old then that's what we need to do." a draft of the bill says it would create a task force to make recommendations to the alabama state department of education on how reading skills should be measured.. corbin said she hopes a recommendation would include relying on more than just standardized testing. alex corbin, reading teacher , "holding them back simply based off the way they test , i don't feel like would be completely accurate. but taking that test into consideration and other measures you can do to assess them would be completely imperative for them." and she thinks if the law is passed, it could change many student's lives. alex corbin, reading teacher ,"it would have a huge positive impact on the reading and would be very beneficial for teachers as well. " according to a draft of the bill, teachers would also receive additional professional development... that would include helping them identify students with dyslexia and help teachers make sure those students are successful in the classroom. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.