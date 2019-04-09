Speech to Text for Home and Car Damage in Marshall Co.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as people in albertville work to recover from the tornado that hit monday morning - one family has no idea how to start rebuilding their lives. waay 31's casey albritton talked to them and learned - they may have to find a new home. casey? i'm standing along section line road....and behind me you can see a bunch of trees piled on top of each other... believe it or not, there is a house right behind it. it is covered with trees and you can't even get inside. take a look at this video.... so many trees are crushing the home, you can barely tell there's one there. the homeowner told me their cars were smashed by trees... she also told me she and her husband were inside the house when the tornado came through. they are both disabled are were not able to get out on their own....their daughter had to come rescue them. the homeowners say they are going to try to restore the house...but neighbors don't think that's possible. the homeowners do not have insurance....so anything they do with the home will have to be paid for with their own money. i also reached out to marshall county emergency management agency and they told me they are busy trying to help people recover...they said they are going door to door to see what needs to be done. reporting live in albertville, casey albritton, waay 31