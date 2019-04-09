Speech to Text for Damage in Marshall County

waay 31 chief meteorologist has been in marshall county all afternoon looking at the damage left behind by an e-f-1 tornado! kate what are things looking like out there... shower chances will drop off by midday tuesday for the tennessee valley. expect mostly sunny skies by the mid to late afternoon hours with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s. other than some patchy fog wednesday morning expect sunny skies wednesday afternoon. we will likely see our first 80s of 2019 for parts of the tennessee valley either wednesday or thursday. next chance for rain will be late thursday night and into friday morning. raing totals will be less than a 0.50" for most of the valley. beyond friday the next chance for strong to severe thunderstorms will be saturday and sunday. sunday will bring the highest threat of the two days this weekend. shower chances will drop off by midday tuesday it's been another busy day of cleaning up in albertville. this afternoon families are also trying to put a dollar amount on the damage to their property. one family told waay it'll cost them 75-hundred dollars to remove trees from their yard.. part of the roof was torn off and the garage door was destroyed. the goodson family said they're working to fix mostly everything themselves.... they called their insurance company today and learned they do not pay for tree removal, if the tree isn't touching a structure. this is terrible, you know. it's just me and my wife. we are retired with a fixed income so it is what it is. they will pay what it pays and we will get the rest of it done. the goodsons tell me their insurance company will be out tomorrow to evaluate what repairs it will, and won't pay for. and that's the case for most people we talked to today.... many are