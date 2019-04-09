Speech to Text for WAAY 31 Honored For Parole System Investigation

school about tickets. waay31 was honored in montgomery for our work on the jimmy spencer case ... we pointed out serious flaws in the parole system. the victims of violent crime and leniency group presented waay 31's breken terry and waay31 with the "voices for victims media award" today. governor kay ivey and attorney general steve marshall were also honored. this week is victims rights week ... you'll see crosses up at various court houses marking the number of people murdered in the state of alabama. we went down to ask tough questions about legislation to fix the parole board. we