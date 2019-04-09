Speech to Text for Harlem Wizards Playing At School To Raise Money

a restaurant and a 360 seat performance venue.. mcnair junior high school in north huntsville is working to raise money for after school activities. the school is hosting the harlem wizards next monday night and is selling tickets to the public. waay 31 learned the proceeds will go towards not only athletics but also academic activities... the school's girls basketball coach told us many kids at the school struggle to afford extra curricular activities - so they're hoping to take the financial stress away for families of kids who want to get involved. when you're apart of an athletic team or academic team. that's where a lot of kids find their outside family and their friends. people to depend on and help push them through school. huntsville police and the madison county sheriff's office told us officers and deputies are donating their time for security at the event.. anyone interested in attending the event...can contact the