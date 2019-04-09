Speech to Text for Tornado Hi Family While Kids Were Sleeping

20 homes in the blountsville area! monday's storm came in around 6am ... catching many people while they slept. waay-31s alexis scott shows us how a grandmother raced to protect the children in her home. at cindy clements' home on mount olive drive, the tornado uprooted trees and tore the power box from her home. she said at one point, they feared for their lives! she's just happy they made it out alive. cindy clements, survived tornado "all i could do was get back in the house and grab the baby up because i thought we were all gonna die" cindy clements and her grandchildren were all in this trailer home when they heard what they thought was thunder. in a matter of a few minutes -- she told me she had to act quickly. cindy clements, survived tornado "only thing you can do is, because you don't have time to think is grab the babies, shelter them , and get as low down to floor as you can possibly get" after clements made sure everyone was safe -- she told me she looked outside the window and was in complete shock at what she saw. cindy clements, survived tornado "i got up ran to the back door to look, to see how far away it was and it was right on top of us, we had no warning." now -- there are tree limbs everywhere and they have no power. but they still have a home. cindy clements, survived tornado "it could have been a lot worse. we're without power, got a lot of trees, a lot of clean up to do, but we still have a roof over our head and our family is still intact" clements told me she knew bad weather was moving in, so she kept the children home and had fallen back asleep. she's not sure what would have happened, if she hadn't made that decision. cindy clements, survived tornado "any normal day, they would have been standing at the end of the mailbox waiting for school bus clements told me she and her husband will be making the most out of this week with positivity. they told me they're going to cut up all this wood and use it as firewood for the colder months. reporting in marshall, county alexis scott waay-31 news clements says her grandkids were staying with her monday, because their mom had to be at work early. she said their home is